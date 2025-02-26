Grey Moran is an award-winning investigative journalist with Sentient who is based in Durham, North Carolina. They have written for Civil Eats, The Guardian, The Atlantic, The New Republic, Al Jazeera, The New York Times, The Intercept, Guernica, The Nation, New York Magazine, Popular Science, Mother Jones, The American Prospect, Teen Vogue, Grist, Autostraddle, and The Center for Public Integrity. Their articles have been anthologized in No Planet B, published by Haymarket Books, and The Best American Food Writing, edited by Mark Bittman.