Infographic
You Know What Else Is Contagious? Good Health
An increasing amount of research shows that good health practices and outcomes can spread throughout a community, even outweighing the influence of immediate family members.
If we want a long, disease-free life, then we need to do more than just perfect our own diets and yoga schedules. We need to attend to the health of everyone in our communities. An increasing amount of research shows that good health practices and outcomes can spread throughout a community, even outweighing the influence of immediate family members.
|
Tracy Matsue Loeffelholz is the former creative director at YES!, where she directed artistic and visual components of YES! Magazine, and drove branding across the organization for nearly 15 years. She specializes in infographic research and design, and currently works with The Nation, in addition to YES! She previously worked at The Seattle Times, The Virginian-Pilot, Scripps Howard Newspapers, Rocky Mountain News, The Denver Post, The Connecticut Post, The San Diego Tribune, The Honolulu Advertiser. She lives on Bainbridge Island, Washington, and currently serves on the board of the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Association. Tracy speaks English.
Reprints and reposts: YES! Magazine encourages you to make free use of this article by taking these easy steps.