Ari Honarvar is the founder of Rumi with a View, dedicated to building music and poetry bridges across war-torn and conflict-ridden borders. She dances with refugees on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border and her writing has appeared in The Guardian, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and elsewhere. She is the author of Rumi’s Gift Oracle Cards (2018) and A Girl Called Rumi (2021). 