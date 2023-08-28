Sanket Jain is an independent journalist and documentary photographer based in Western India's Maharashtra state. He is a senior People's Archive of Rural India and an Earth Journalism Network fellow. His work has appeared in more than 30 publications. As part of his long-term project, Sanket is documenting vanishing livelihoods and dying art forms from India's remote villages. He is also the co-founder of Insight Walk, a nonprofit that offers teaching fellowships to rural community women. These women work to ensure every child in their village has access to contextual education of their choice. At Insight Walk, every student designs their own syllabus. You can follow him on Instagram @snkt_jain (https://www.instagram.com/snkt_jain/)