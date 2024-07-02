Yolande Clarke-Jackson is a multimedia creative communicator and consultant who has worked in various areas of publishing. She holds an MFA in creative nonfiction and is an award-winning personal essayist and author of the award-winning children’s book, Rockos Big Launch. Yolande has published writing on multiple platforms and has been both a teaching artist and an artist-in-residence. She is currently seeking representation for her first book of narrative nonfiction, and is expanding a family archive project and art exhibition that first showed in City Arts Gallery in Orlando in June 2022.  To help spark the inner storytellers of others, she also hosts monthly creative writing events called “Wine Down and Write.” She is a member of the Author’s Guild, and speaks English.