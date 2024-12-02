Sharine Taylor (she/her/hers) is an award-winning music and culture writer, filmmaker, and production designer who approaches her work through an interdisciplinary lens. Taylor’s passion for writing, archiving, media creating, and curating has informed how she documents the expansive and generative cultural production that takes place in the Caribbean. In 2020, Taylor made her directorial debut with Tallawah Abroad: Remembering Little Jamaica, a short that explores how a neighborhood in Toronto’s west end, affectionately known as Little Jamaica, fights to preserve its history and cultural legacy amid gentrification. In 2021, the film was awarded Best Direction in a Documentary Series from the Canadian Screen Academy.