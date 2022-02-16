Personal Journeys: Culture Shift The YES! Crossword: Leader of the Pack Share Facebook Twitter Email Share The YES! Crossword: Leader of the Pack Play the puzzle from our Personal Journeys issue. Spring 2022 Personal Journeys TABLE OF CONTENTS In Depth A Journey From Rage to Mindfulness Nectar Nomad in the Land of Enchantment Healing Generational Trauma Being the Change Reforming Laws From Behind Bars How Vulnerability Creates Change Letting Go of Myths, Embracing Truths Solutions We Love Rediscovering Nature and Myself Drawing a Path to Action Preventing Prison and Recidivism The Page That Counts Culture Shift Taking Back Our Focus On Unraveling and Resilience A Handbook for Abolitionists The YES! Crossword: Leader of the Pack YES! Reflection Also YES! Issue Contributors Readers Respond How We Can Create Powerful Forces Motivated by Love and Belonging Why I Give Why you can trust us By Patrick Blindauer < 1 MIN READ Feb 16, 2022 Patrick Blindauer is a professional crossword puzzle maker with over 60 puzzles published in The New York Times.