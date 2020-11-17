Aimée-Josiane Twagirumukiza (they/them) is a non-binary lesbian and Rwandan immigrant who works as the Black Organizing Director at the National Domestic Workers Alliance. An opinion writer who focuses on the experiences of LGBTQ people and Black immigrants, they are a Public Voices Fellow of the OpEd Project, and currently serve as the Secretary-Treasurer of the National LGBTQ Workers Center, which fights against sexual and gender discrimination in the workplace. Aimée-Josiane lives in East Point, Georgia, with their writer-bae wife and diva cat. They have a B.A. in Sociology from Georgia State University, and speak English and French. They can be reached on Instagram @rwandalicious.  