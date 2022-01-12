Evalynn Fae Taganna Romano is a proud daughter of University of Washington (UW) custodians, a public health researcher serving communities of color, a mental health clinician for survivors of violence and traumatic loss, and a strong advocate for custodial worker rights. Since the pandemic began, she has served, collaborated with, and advocated for custodians at UW, bringing attention to the inequities they face through photography-based storytelling. Evalynn enjoys drinking coffee, going on hikes, bouldering, and community organizing. Evalynn is based in Seattle and speaks Tagalog, Waray-Waray, Khmer, and English. She can be reached at: www.uwcustodianproject.com