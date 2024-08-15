In one of the many plot twists in this la(te)st season of U.S. Empire, Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential candidate. Adding to an ever-growing list of firsts, Harris makes history as the first Black and Indian woman to get the party’s nomination. Though Harris raised an unprecedented $81 million in the first 24 hours after President Biden suspended his reelection campaign, this influx of money neither guarantees her White House bid will be successful nor does it represent unequivocal support.

Harris has and should be critiqued. However, there will be critiques grounded in questions of her actual political résumé and those grounded in misogynoir; distinguishing between the two is essential for those who want to make an informed decision when voting in November.

Misogynoir, as I wrote in my 2021 book Misogynoir Transformed: Black Women’s Digital Resistance, is the hate speech and negative media representations that malign Black women (and people read as Black women). The portmanteau describes the anti-Black racism and misogyny that sickly and synergistically creates a destructive force greater than the sum of its parts, shaping how Black women are viewed and subsequently treated in the world.

Memes and rhetoric that target Black women’s appearance; paint Black women as insufficiently feminine or unattractive; endow Black women with superhuman strength, tenacity, and childrearing capability while also marking us as hypersexual; and suggest that Black women are less intelligent and more aggressive than their white-woman counterparts all contribute to a view of Black women that has real material impacts on their lives. The vitriol already being directed at Harris is a harbinger for the misogynoir we’ll see in political media in the coming months.

The misogynoir Harris will face is nothing new, coming from purported allies before she ever became the presumptive nominee. When Harris appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in April, Barrymore looked deep into her eyes and said, “I’ve been thinking that we really all need a tremendous hug in the world right now. But in our country, we need you to be ‘Momala’ of the country.”

Though Barrymore may have been attempting to compliment Harris, her patronizing and mammifying comment reduced the tactically skilled, politically savvy vice president to the nation’s “Momala,” an honorific given to her by her stepdaughters. Barrymore’s sentiments reflect an antiquated idea that Black women should be caretakers and domestics, tasked with cleaning up and setting right what’s wrong with the world.

Barrymore’s recasting of Harris has its own less laudatory counterpoint on the right. Despite having an extensive political record, one her opponent saw worthy of support, Harris has been referred to as a “childless cat lady.” Rep. Tim Burchett, R-TN, and some of his colleagues have also contributed to the right’s misogynoirist misinformation campaign, referring to the vice president as a “DEI hire.” Donald Trump is now calling her “Crazy Kamabla,” a yet unpronounced racist reimagining of her name. Megyn Kelly has even resurfaced the long-debunked accusations that Harris’ year-long relationship with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown is akin to her having “slept her way to the top.”

In the weeks since Harris announced her candidacy, her family, her sex life, her Blackness, and her womanness have all made more headlines than the sobering truth of her political record.

Make no mistake: Harris is more than competent for the office she seeks, but we should be worried about her willingness to carry the banner for a party that seems more concerned with maintaining power than actually using it.

Despite the right’s attempt to characterize Harris as “the most radical” member of the Democratic Party, her political positions line up neatly with centrists on both sides of the aisle. Republicans speculated—while leftists hoped—that her decision to skip Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s congressional address to receive honors from Zeta Phi Beta sorority signaled her plan to break rank with the current administration’s pro-Israel stance.

“She would rather address, in the summer, a sorority—a colored sorority—like she can’t get out of that,” Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said. “So that’s her decision, and that’s her decision to back up the protesters.” Kilmeade has claimed he said “college” and not “colored,” but the resulting dustup directed attention away from the goals of Harris’ eventual meeting with Netanyahu.

Harris further removed any doubt about her stance when she formally denounced D.C. protestors at Union Station who, along with the lone voice of dissent, Representative Rashida Tlaib, D-MI, wanted to make clear their opposition to the genocide still unfolding in Gaza. At a stump stop in Detroit, Harris even silenced pro-Palestinian protesters. “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that,” she said. “Otherwise, I’m speaking.” Her unwavering support for Israel amid its genocidal assault on Gaza raises more questions than it answers about what the left can actually achieve under a Harris presidency.

If Harris’ political present doesn’t give pause, her political past should. As a former prosecutor and attorney general who prided herself on being “tough on crime,” Harris has more in common with those on the right than her marginalized identities would seem to imply. Her tenure in California has rightfully made many progressives leery of her candidacy, as she increased the rate of conviction of drug sellers and supported a weakening of San Francisco’s sanctuary city policy. Her record shows us how she will move if elected president, and these critiques of her record can be leveraged without deploying misogynoir.

In her viral speech at Spelman College, Ruha Benjamin, Ph.D., reminded the audience of the limits and pitfalls of representation. “Black faces in high places won’t save us,” she said, before adding, “our Blackness and womanness are not in themselves trustworthy if we allow ourselves to be conscripted into positions of power that maintain the oppressive status quo.” We must take a beat to think about who one has to be to even “accomplish” the feat of being the first Black woman to be a serious candidate for president.

Pragmatic presidential voters may choose Harris, but that doesn’t mean that her positionality within the hierarchies of our world are automatically aligned with the most marginalized among us. We should remain critical of Harris, and we don’t have to insult her intelligence, make her the country’s mom, or discuss her romantic history or family configuration to do so.

Moya Bailey is an associate professor at Northwestern University, the founder of the Digital Apothecary, and co-founder of the Black Feminist Health Science Studies Collective. Her work focuses on marginalized groups’ use of digital media to promote social justice, and she is interested in how race, gender, and sexuality are represented in media and medicine. She is the digital alchemist for the Octavia E. Butler Legacy Network, and the Board President of Allied Media Projects, a Detroit-based movement media organization that supports an ever-growing network of activists and organizers. She is a co-author of #HashtagActivism: Networks of Race and Gender Justice (MIT Press, 2020) and is the author of Misogynoir Transformed: Black Women’s Digital Resistance (New York University Press, 2021). She is based in Chicago, and speaks English. Connect: Twitter/X