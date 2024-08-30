Jeffrey Andrew Weinstock is a professor of English at Central Michigan University, the Los Angeles Review of Books’ associate editor in charge of horror, the founder and president of the Society for the Study of the American Gothic, the founder and general editor of the peer-reviewed journal American Gothic Studies, and the co-founder and past chair of the Modern Language Association’s Gothic Studies Forum. He is the author or editor of 32 books and more than 100 essays and book chapters on the Gothic, American literature, cult film, and pop culture.