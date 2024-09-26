Vanessa Chakour is and author, naturalist, and former pro-boxer who fosters intimacy with inner and outer wilds through writing, herbalism, martial arts, and land stewardship. With more than a decade of experience, she has facilitated courses and retreats in partnership with wildlife organizations like the Wolf Conservation Center and the Jaguar Rescue Center, and is a Project Coyote Ambassador. Vanessa is the author of Awakening Artemis (Penguin Life, 2021), a memoir told through the lens of 24 medicinal plants, and Earthly Bodies: Embracing Animal Nature (Penguin Life, 2024) that delves into the parallels between human struggles and the experiences of our wild neighbors, offering insights on self-discovery and coexistence. She lives in Massachusetts where she coaches boxing, stewards her local ecosystem, and is a devoted student of nature.