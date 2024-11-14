Miah Chalfant , also known as Heóvá'é'e (Yellow Hair Woman), is a storyteller. Through her hide paintings, ledger art, and canvases, she tells the stories that have been told to her. She is also a student, a daughter, and the Kirby cowgirl. Her home is the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, 444,000 acres of shale cliffs, wild horses, and the best chokecherries in Montana. Her roots are strongest at home, but she likes to stray down south where she is pursuing a bachelors of fine arts at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. As she grows as an artist and a person, she says she want to be known by her people as The One Who Makes Marks, The One Who Paints the Hides. 