Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

A note from adrienne maree brown: Alta Starr has had many lifetimes and walks with easy wisdom. These days, she is a playful poet, thorough writer, deep collaborative thinker, and tarot oracle.

between the breath’s

peak and trough

an infinitesimal point

of stillness

(less than a jiffy’s 60th of a second)

between a pendulum’s swings

at the edges of its repeating arc

gravity grapples with inertia

and wins eventually

always

given air friction

drag force

(unless: think metronome

standing longcase clock

motion maintained mechanically)

at the top of each swing

before the pendulum turns

to return

a pause

in that stillness

we can slide

out

away from the war

declare a ceasefire

a truce in this tug of war

between the inescapable pull

downward

the constant push to move

this face-off

between what we can’t outrun

and all that keeps us running

the weighty dilemmas of history

at war with life’s

bottomless desire for more

life

trapped in clock

and calendar forced march

we lose circular time

the seasons’ reminders in feeling

that the planet

rotates on its own axis

revolves, inexorable,

closer to and further from its star

we lose the joy of that wheeling

the peace of fulcrums

of light and darkness balanced

while we

wild freedom

slip

out

Alta Starr is currently the director of training for Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity (BOLD), and is a somatic practitioner or “aliveness doula,” writer, and poet. She spent 25 years as a grant-maker supporting organizing and social movements to build political power in underserved and marginalized U.S. communities, especially in the South. Her own political engagement began in the Black Power Movement of the 1960s, and informed her early work as a teacher, parent organizer, and radio news and music producer. She has published essays about embodiment, including the introductory chapter to the book Making and Being, a textbook for undergraduate students in the visual arts. She is currently working on a book project, tentatively titled Conjugating Freedom, a collection of essays and poems examining freedom as an embodied experience. She is based in New York and speaks English.