Anne Keala Kelly (Kānaka Maoli) is a filmmaker and journalist living on Hawai’i Island. Her works depict the critical links between cultural, Film, and spiritual survival in the movement for Hawaiian self-determination and Indigenous peoples’ struggles for territorial and environmental survival. She is an outspoken advocate for Indigenous self-representation in mass media. Anne is a Ted Scripps Environmental Journalism Fellow and has an MFA from UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television. Her reporting and commentary have appeared in many publications, including Indian Country Today, The Nation, the Honolulu Civil Beat, and the Honolulu Weekly. For more information go to www.annekealakelly.com and www.nohohewa.com