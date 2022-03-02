Yesica Balderrama is a journalist and writer based in New York City. She specializes in Social Justice, Immigration, Labor, Politics, Health, Latinx news, and American news. Her work has appeared on WNYC, NPR, Latino USA, PEN America, Palabra, Guernica, Mental Floss, and others. She is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and you can reach her at [email protected]