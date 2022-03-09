Josh Puckett is a journalist, activist, and founder of The Adolescent Redemption Project (TARP). He is currently incarcerated. Since being sentenced to Life Without Parole, Josh has obtained his GED and vocational trade certifications in horticulture, greenhouse management, and business education technologies. He recently completed his Associate’s Degree through Jackson College in General Studies and Business Administration. He is currently working on a Bachelor’s Degree in Religious Studies and a Certificate in Management.