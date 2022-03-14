Jonathan Shipley is a freelance journalist based in Atlanta, Georgia. His writing has appeared in a variety of publications, including newspapers (Los Angeles Times, Boston Globe, Seattle Times, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, among others), magazines (National Parks, Lexus Magazine, Earth Island Journal, Fine Books & Collections Magazine, among others), and websites (McSweeney's Internet Tendency, American Automobile Association, Life & Thyme, Good Grit, among others). He is the former Drinks Editor for Poor Taste Magazine, former Associate Editor for City Arts Magazine, and he founded and edited the poetry journal, Odin's Eye.