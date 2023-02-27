Irene Vázquez is a Black Mexican American poet, journalist, and editor, currently based in Hoboken, NJ. Irene's debut chapbook Take Me To the Water was released by Bloof Books in October 2022. Irene is a Best of the Net and Pushcart Prize nominated writer, whose work can be found in Muzzle, the Oxford American, and the Brooklyn Rail, among others. Irene’s work can be found at www.irenevazquez.com.