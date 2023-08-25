Peter Yeung is an award-winning freelance journalist, covering a broad range of beats including climate, global health, migration, human rights and cities, often through a critical, solutions-orientated lens. He specialises in on-the-ground reporting about under-covered issues involving and giving a voice to the world’s most marginalised groups, filing stories from across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, usually with a camera, drone, and new piece of tech in hand. As much as possible, his work includes data analysis and visualisation.