Nicole G. Young is a writer and artist whose nonfiction work has been featured in Elle, Vox, Scalawag, and Bitch magazines. She’s part of the editorial team of Jacaranda Books, working to bring a nonfiction book series on Black American culture to life. She previously served as a writer at The African American Policy Forum, co-host of the Kidlit These Days and Worth Noting podcasts, and contributing editor for Book Riot Media. In addition to her freelance writing, Nicole is dreaming up fantastical worlds for middle grade and young adult readers in her fiction novels and short stories.