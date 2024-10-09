Lauren Rankin is a writer, speaker, and communications consultant with more than a decade of experience working in reproductive rights and health. She is the author of Bodies on the Line: At the Front Lines of the Fight to Protect Abortion in America (Penguin Random House, 2023), and her writing has been featured in The Washington Post, The Cut, Fast Company, Mother Jones, Teen Vogue, Refinery29, NBC News, and many other outlets. She consults as a communications strategist with Apiary for Practical Support, A is For, and Affirmative Care Solutions. She spent six years as an abortion clinic escort in northern New Jersey and previously served on the board of the New Jersey Abortion Access Fund. She received a Master of Arts in women’s and gender studies from Rutgers University and a Bachelor of Arts in theatre and communications from Northwestern University. She lives in Longmont, Colorado, with her husband and dog, Winnie.