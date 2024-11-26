David Flier is a journalist based in Argentina, specializing in solutions journalism and human rights, with a particular focus on the rights of people with disabilities. He spent four years as a lead editor and reporter at RED/ACCIÓN, where he also authored the “GPS AM” newsletter, delivering daily briefs on significant news stories. His work has been featured in numerous publications, including Infobae, El Litoral, Río Negro, and El País (Spain). As a LEDE Fellow with the Solutions Journalism Network in 2023, David produced several journalistic pieces highlighting the impactful work of nonprofit organizations in Argentina. His contributions to journalism have earned him multiple awards from the Association of Journalistic Entities of Argentina between 2021 and 2023. David holds a degree in social communication and completed a postgraduate course in digital communication. Additionally, he spent a year in India volunteering at an orphanage, further enriching his perspective on social issues. He speaks English and Spanish.