By Sonali Kolhatkar

President Joe Biden flew to Los Angeles this week to meet with mega donor Haim Saban for an election-campaign fundraising event. Biden’s meeting with an ardent backer of Israel in the middle of Israel’s ongoing genocide of Gaza threatens both Biden’s reelection and the United States amid fears that Donald Trump will win a second term.

Meanwhile, Congress’s only Palestinian American member, Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, is urging her supporters to vote “uncommitted” in her state’s upcoming primary election. Biden has been dogged by protesters at nearly every campaign event in recent months, demanding he back the call for a cease-fire in Gaza and stop sending deadly weapons to Israel.

Norman Solomon, co-founder and national coordinator of RootsAction.org, recently wrote an op-ed entitled “Biden’s Complicity in Gaza Is Making It More Likely Fascist Trump Will Win.” He spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about how Biden could win a reprieve for Palestinians and his political future.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.