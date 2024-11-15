By Sonali Kolhatkar

Reflecting the national mood that resulted in Donald Trump’s presidential victory, voters in the nation’s most populous state also seemingly succumbed to the politics of fear. Proposition 36, which passed by a wide margin, increases penalties for petty crimes—a police- and corporate-backed measure that undoes a decade of progress on decarceration.

Californians also voted down Proposition 6, a simple initiative that would have ended forced prison labor, a form of modern slavery. They rejected a rent control measure in spite of anxiety over the rising cost of housing, and failed to raise the minimum wage in spite of anger over the economy.

In Southern California, incumbent District Attorney George Gascón, considered one of the most progressive DAs in the nation, lost his reelection bid by a wide margin to a pro-cop former Republican.

And voters in East Bay successfully recalled two top officials—Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao—who were painted as “soft on crime.”

James Woodson, co-founder and executive director of the California Black Power Network, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the newly formed We Are California coalition, its plans to counter California’s rightward tilt, and Trump’s second term.

