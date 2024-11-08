By Sonali Kolhatkar

Days before the 2024 general election, Republican nominee Donald Trump vowed to “protect women … whether they like it or not.” In large part the election was about women—their rights, their ability to make their own health care decisions, and their bodily autonomy.

In a conversation recorded on Election Day, before results were known, YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar spoke with academic and author Serene Khader on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the role of women in the election and what it will take to win reproductive justice and other rights post-election. Khader is the author of Faux Feminism: Why We Fall for White Feminism and How We Can Stop and a professor of philosophy and women’s and gender studies at the City University of New York. Her recent op-ed in YES! is called “Trump Is Pulling From White Feminism’s Playbook.”

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations.