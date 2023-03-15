Embracing the Inevitable End: A Preview of YES!’s Spring Issue

Mar 15, 2023

As the latest issue of YES! Magazine hits newsstands and lands in mailboxes, we’ll get a look at what the Spring issue of the solutions journalism magazine has in store for readers. Themed around “Endings,” the magazine’s executive editor, Evette Dionne, wrote in her “Letter From the Editor” that “instead of considering endings as something only to be mourned, we can view them as an opportunity to usher in new beginnings.” Moreover, “endings can be openings for the compassionate, equitable world we desire to create.”

YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar spoke with Dionne about the “Endings” issue for Rising Up With Sonali.

Ohio Derailment Sparks Renewed Calls to Nationalize Rail

Why Reparations Isn’t Just About Money

Why Harriet Tubman Belongs on the $20 Bill

Rittenhouse Verdict Highlights Statistical White Supremacy in Our Judicial System

