Embracing the Inevitable End: A Preview of YES!’s Spring Issue

As the latest issue of YES! Magazine hits newsstands and lands in mailboxes, we’ll get a look at what the Spring issue of the solutions journalism magazine has in store for readers. Themed around “Endings,” the magazine’s executive editor, Evette Dionne, wrote in her “Letter From the Editor” that “instead of considering endings as something only to be mourned, we can view them as an opportunity to usher in new beginnings.” Moreover, “endings can be openings for the compassionate, equitable world we desire to create.”

YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar spoke with Dionne about the “Endings” issue for Rising Up With Sonali.