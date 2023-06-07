By Sonali Kolhatkar

“We all have needs,” writes YES! Media Executive Editor Evette Dionne in the Summer 2023 issue of YES! Magazine. “That’s a baseline characteristic of being human,” she continues. “And yet, we live in a world that shames people, especially those from marginalized communities, for vocalizing their needs and doing whatever’s necessary to meet them.”

Dionne is an award-winning journalist, pop culture critic, and magazine editor who covers culture and politics through the lenses of race, gender, class, and size and is the author of Weightless: Making Space for My Resilient Body and Soul, and Lifting As We Climb. She spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on Rising Up With Sonali about the magazine’s feature stories and op-eds centered around the theme of “Thirst,” from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, to the abolition of policing and prisons, and more.

