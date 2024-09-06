By Sonali Kolhatkar

The Fall 2024 issue of YES! Magazine has been hitting newsstands and landing in mailboxes around the country. It is the final pre-election issue before this November’s presidential race, aptly themed around “Truth.”

In her Editor’s Letter, YES! Executive Editor Evette Dionne asserts that the issue “puts the responsibility of both telling the truth and upholding it squarely in the realm of the collective.” Dionne is an award-winning journalist, pop culture critic, and magazine editor who covers culture and politics through the lenses of race, gender, class, and size. She is also the author of two acclaimed books, Weightless: Making Space for My Resilient Body and Soul and Lifting As We Climb, and spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the “Truth” issue of YES! Magazine.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.