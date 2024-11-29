The Winter 2024 issue of YES! Magazine has hit newsstands and landed in mailboxes around the country. It’s the last issue before Donald Trump’s second term begins.

The issue’s theme is “Renaissance,” and YES! Executive Editor Evette Dionne explains in her editor’s letter that “rather than feeding pervasive pessimism, our ‘Renaissance’ issue aims to elevate the people, experiences, and moments that signal where we’re moving.”

Dionne is an award-winning journalist, pop culture critic, and magazine editor who covers culture and politics through the lenses of race, gender, class, and size. She is also an acclaimed author of two books, Weightless: Making Space for My Resilient Body and Soul and Lifting As We Climb. She previewed the “Renaissance” issue with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali.