By Sonali Kolhatkar

The Fall 2023 issue of YES! Magazine is arriving in subscriber mailboxes and on newsstands now, chock-full of stories and ideas revolving around the idea of “Growth.” In the letter from the editor, YES! Media Executive Editor Evette Dionne writes that the stories in this issue “complicate the issue of growth as morally good or bad.”

Dionne is an award-winning journalist, pop culture critic, and magazine editor who covers culture and politics through the lenses of race, gender, class, and size and is the author of Weightless: Making Space for My Resilient Body and Soul, and Lifting As We Climb.

She spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on Rising Up With Sonali about the magazine’s feature stories and op-eds centered around the theme of “Growth,” including a redefinition of economic prosperity, the growing pains of an increasingly diverse nation, Black food-growing traditions, the dangers of artificial intelligence, and much more.

The views expressed here and on Rising Up With Sonali do not necessarily reflect the opinion of YES! Media.