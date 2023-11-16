By Sonali Kolhatkar

Hundreds of journalists signed on to a statement saying they condemn “Israel’s killing of journalists in Gaza and urge integrity in Western media coverage of Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians.” United States media coverage of Israel’s brutal war on Gaza appears blatantly lopsided, taking claims of the Israeli state at face value, while requiring “independent” verification of the atrocities that Palestinians are reporting.

It’s a familiar pattern, according to longtime peace and justice activist Medea Benjamin, who sees a strong link between uncritical media acceptance of the United States’ misdeeds in Iraq in the early 2000s and coverage of what’s happening today in Gaza. Benjamin, who is co-founder of Global Exchange and CODEPINK: Women for Peace spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the connection.

