By Sonali Kolhatkar

A popular vegan-friendly restaurant chain in Southern California is under fire—from vegans. Sage Regenerative Kitchen, formerly known as Sage Vegan Bistro, announced earlier this year that it would be introducing some meat items to its menu. But it wouldn’t be just any meat—the restaurant will only serve meat produced through regenerative farming.

Sage’s chef and owner Mollie Engelhart has faced enormous backlash for saying that living off an exclusively plant-based diet won’t be enough to save the planet.

Engelhart is executive chef at Sage Regenerative Kitchen and spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about what regenerative farming is.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations.