By Sonali Kolhatkar

What happens when subsistence farming communities are forced to be cogs in the giant wheels of industrial agriculture? The results are land dispossession, racial inequity, and the loss of human and environmental health.

A new story by YES! Senior Editor Breanna Draxler shows that it’s possible to reverse this status quo by rebuilding systems from the soil up—literally—and redefining what prosperity means. Draxler spoke with fellow YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about her story and the exclusive, four-part grant-funded series that it’s part of—“Redefining Prosperity.”

