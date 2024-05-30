By Sonali Kolhatkar

The United States Department of Justice has launched a lawsuit against Live Nation and its ownership of Ticketmaster. According to the Associated Press, “Ticketmaster is the world’s largest ticket seller, processing 500 million tickets each year in more than 30 countries. Around 70% of tickets for major concert venues in the U.S. are sold through Ticketmaster.”

The DOJ lawsuit is seeking to challenge Ticketmaster’s monopoly power over artist performances, venues, and concert-goers. Emily Peterson-Cassin, director of corporate power at Demand Progress, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about what a fair resolution of the lawsuit could look like.

