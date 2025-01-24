On Jan. 20, 2025, Donald Trump was inaugurated as president of the United States for the second time, ushering in an era marked by double standards around criminality, the law, and democracy. The second election of Trump represents a rightward shift happening across many nations, prompting award-winning journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal to reflect on that global trend.

Abu-Jamal’s commentary was originally published by Prison Radio and is airing on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali.