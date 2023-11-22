By Sonali Kolhatkar

Wastewater—the water that drains down our sinks and showers and flushes down our toilets—is traditionally treated by sewage treatment plants before it can be reused. But such plants are expensive.

There is growing awareness of a cheaper, more environmentally sustainable option to treat wastewater and that mimics how nature has always done it: through wetlands. Wetlands are considered to be the kidneys of an ecosystem, filtering and processing waste. It turns out constructed wetlands can work as well as natural ones and, when properly managed, can even be a tourist attraction.

Bryn Nelson, former microbiologist and freelance science, health, and environmental writer, has written about such wetlands in a new piece for YES!, and spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about his story.

