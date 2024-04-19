By Sonali Kolhatkar

This year marks 40 years since the world’s worst industrial disaster claimed the lives of thousands of people, and continues to impact more than half a million. Justice remains elusive for the survivors of the Bhopal disaster in India, who are living with the impacts of an unprecedented chemical leak from a plant run by Union Carbide Corporation in 1984.

Union Carbide is now a subsidiary of Dow Chemical, which has refused to properly compensate victims and conduct a thorough clean-up. Amnesty International, which has been documenting the disaster for years, has just released a new report called “Bhopal: 40 Years of Injustice.” Mark Dummett, head of business and human rights at Amnesty International, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the report and its recommendations.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.