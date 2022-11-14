Supported Produced with financial support from an organization or individual, yet not approved by the underwriter before or after publication.

“Building the Block” is an original six-part series examining how communities are building cultural sustainability in their own neighborhoods and beyond. Why you can trust us By Sunnivie Brydum 2 MIN READ

Culture is defined by the people who comprise it. But culture is more than just art, music, and tradition—it is the lifeblood of a community, it fuels connection, and it can inspire innovation that leads to transformative solutions addressing the unique challenges each community faces. Historically marginalized communities, in particular, are often eager to protect core elements of their culture, especially because dominant systems see the power of those elements and seek to exploit it.

That’s why community-led efforts to protect and sustain culture are so important. In this original six-part series, YES! explores myriad ways communities are creating culturally sustaining economies that not only protect key aspects of a given culture, but also strengthen those cultural building blocks for future generations, empowering community members to grow, thrive, and deftly respond to challenges, threats, and opportunities.

As a series, “Building the Block” explores several unique approaches to addressing societal ills that often disproportionately impact historically marginalized communities, including Black, Brown, Indigenous, Asian, and other people of color, as well as immigrants and those living on a low income. From innovative, collective approaches to relieving the debt that can thwart the opportunities of a generation, to collaborative solutions combating the cultural destruction wrought by gentrification, to the rich history and ongoing efforts to restore land to Indigenous and Black people, to the quiet but essential role played by grocery stores that cater to specific immigrant and ethnic groups, “Building the Block” examines how communities are building cultural sustainability in their own neighborhoods and beyond.

The elimination of student debt is just the first step in mitigating the pervasive effects of racial capitalism.

By Cinnamon Janzer

This series was funded by a grant from the Center for Cultural Innovation’s AmbitioUS initiative, which encourages the development of burgeoning alternative economies and fresh social contracts in ways that can help artists and cultural communities achieve financial freedom. Reporting and production of the series was funded by this grant, but YES! maintained full editorial control of the content published herein. Read our editorial independence policy.

