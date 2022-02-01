Jordyn Harrison is a writer and video producer from Chicago, IL. She is a graduate of the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication at Iowa State University and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in Civic Media at Columbia College Chicago. As a graduate student, she is exploring how to merge her passion for visual storytelling with community engagement, and her writing focus has been on the Austin community on Chicago's West Side. She can be reached through her email: [email protected] or her website: be.net/jordyncreates