Jennifer Oldham is a freelance journalist who has spent decades traversing North America to report groundbreaking stories. She donned a beekeeping suit in Utah for a Yale E360 piece and walked southern Colorado’s oldest irrigation ditches for National Geographic. She investigated fire policy for ProPublica and recounted a harrowing rescue for The Washington Post. She documented the pandemic’s life-altering impacts for the Post and the West’s agenda-setting politics for Politico. Oldham uncovered how speculators are eyeing scarce Rocky Mountain water for an award-winning piece in Civil Eats. She edited complex narratives that appeared in The New York Times and on Public Radio International. As a national correspondent at Bloomberg News, Oldham crisscrossed Alaska in a state trooper plane for a Businessweek profile, visited the westernmost point in the United States—on Kauai—for an exclusive, and tramped through the tick-infested Allegheny National Forest on a hunt for abandoned oil and gas wells. Her willingness to go beyond offices brings stories to life, whether riding straight up Copper Mountain on a snowmobile in the sub-zero, pre-dawn hours to measure snowfall, or spending six days with a long-haul trucker. In 15 years at the Los Angeles Times, Oldham shared in two Pulitzer Prizes and pioneered the paper’s aviation coverage after terrorist attacks on the Sept. 11, 2001. She traveled to Canada to document the lifelong impacts of another attack at Los Angeles International Airport, was among the first reporters after 9/11 to ride in a cargo jet’s jump seat to chronicle how the federal government was updating its highways in the sky, and rode in a small plane across the Grand Canyon for a Page One piece on the lasting effects of among the nation’s first jet accidents. She speaks English and French, and is a member of the Society for Environmental Journalists, Solutions Journalism Network, and Investigative Reporters and Editors.