Stan Cox is the author of many books, including Losing Our Cool: Uncomfortable Truths About Our Air-Conditioned World (and Finding New Ways to Get Through the Summer)Any Way You Slice It: The Past, Present and Future of Rationing, and How the World Breaks: Life in Catastrophe’s Path, from the Caribbean to Siberia (co-authored with Paul Cox). His writing has appeared in the The New York TimesThe Washington PostLos Angeles TimesThe New RepublicThe GuardianAl Jazeera, and Salon.