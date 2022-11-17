David Mura is a poet, writer of creative nonfiction and fiction, critic, and playwright. He is the author of A Stranger’s Journey: Race, Identity, and Narrative Craft in Writing and the memoirs Turning Japanese: Memoirs of a Sansei and Where the Body Meets Memory: An Odyssey of Race, Sexuality, and Identity. He is co-editor, with Carolyn Holbrook, of We Are Meant to Rise: Voices for Justice from Minneapolis to the World. His upcoming book is The Stories Whiteness Tells Itself: Racial Myths and Our American Narratives (University of Minnesota Press, 2023.) He lives in Minneapolis.