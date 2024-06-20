Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.
Murmurations: Donde Nacen Los Días
Una nota de adrienne maree brown: Julie Quiroz tiene un pie en el trabajo de sistemas de movimiento y el otro en el trabajo de doula, todo envuelto en poemas sobre la luna y su amada hija.
Yo era una niña pequeña en el norte
en el extremo más alejado de una zona
donde la oscuridad del verano comenzaba
mucho después de la hora de acostarse
Donde los niños jugaban
afuera con el atardecer azul
los pies descalzos y las pijamas de Batman
Yo he aprendido
Que una luna de sustancia
gira en el vientre de nuestra tierra
donde nacen los días
Que el relámpago
crea olas
de latidos globales
Que cada puesta de sol
Cada horizonte
depende de dónde estemos parados
Que cada día
contamos un cuento
de luz
Julie Quiroz grows community by nurturing culture, narrative, and story to rebirth a world of loving, joyful, regeneration. In 2020 Julie helped spark the creation of Birth Center Equity, a network of Black, Indigenous, people of color-led community birth centers. Julie has been a core team member since BCE’s birth, now serving as BCE’s director of narrative strategy. Julie collaborates with people and organizations across the birth justice ecosystem to co-create Birth Center Week, and was proud to be part of the creation and release of Midwifing Justice, an artistic video exploring the true history and future of midwifery in the United States. As a strategist who centers narrative and cultural power, Julie led New Moon Collaborations, where she continues to publish a blog every new moon. She also led New Moon Productions, where she partnered with Jason Walker to produce video stories including Lead With Us: Birth Detroit, and Colorado Birth Equity Victory. Hear Julie’s voice in What is Cultural Strategy? And How To Seed, Feed & Feel Into A Worldview of Plenty. Julie was born in Michigan (where the summer sun sets at 10 p.m.) with Ecuadorian and American roots. She’s the solo mama of a fabulous 23-year-old. Julie lives in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, where she supports local leadership in regenerating midwifery and ancestral agriculture, and dances salsa almost every night. She speaks English and Spanish.
