Cynthia Via is a writer based in D.C., covering the outdoors, gender, and culture through reported articles and personal essays. She also explores themes of being a young immigrant, gender identity, and solitude within nature in her short stories and poems. Her work has appeared in Diversify Outdoors, Hip Camp, Broad Street Review, among others. During off hours, she likes to hike, spy on birds, and do cartwheels. She can be reached on Instagram: @nekoenlaluna