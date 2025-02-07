Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Project Shows Promising Results

A guaranteed income pilot project called the Chicago Future Fund (CFF) has just released its latest report. The project, run by Equity and Transformation (EAT) Chicago, is based in the city’s west side, where high unemployment and high rates of police activity, arrests, and incarceration have challenged local residents. CFF’s guaranteed income project provided $500 a month from March 2023 to February 2024 to 100 formerly incarcerated individuals.

Rachel Pyon, research director at EAT Chicago, who leads the CFF pilot programs, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about CFF’s promising results for employment, housing, stress relief, and more.