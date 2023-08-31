Growth: In Depth Terra Affirma: Life Finds A Way—If We Let It Share Facebook Twitter Email Share Terra Affirma: Life Finds A Way—If We Let It Wolves helped make many beloved places in the West lush. Fall 2023 Growth TABLE OF CONTENTS In Depth A People’s Prosperity Terra Affirma: Life Finds A Way—If We Let It Landless Workers Fight for Fair Food Free Your Mind(set) Keeping Kids With Kin The Growing Pains of a Changing Nation Solutions We Love Holding Fast to Kelp Surviving Birth Stop Planting Trees Black Growing Traditions Culture Shift Meatless Abundance: The Joy of Plant-Based Eating The Risky Rise of AI The Heavy Weight of Body Image Inspiration: Yasmin Mogahed Reflection The YES! Crossword: Quid Pro Grow Also Contributors Outgrowing the Growth Imperative Why I Give Why you can trust us By Sarah Gilman < 1 MIN READ Aug 31, 2023 Sarah Gilman is a writer and illustrator covering the environment, natural history, and science. A contributing editor at Hakai and bioGraphic magazines, her work has also appeared in High Country News, The Atlantic, and more.