Dani McClain reports on race, parenting and reproductive health. McClain’s writing has appeared in outlets including The New York Times, TIME, The Atlantic, Harper’s BAZAAR and Colorlines. Her work has been recognized by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association, the National Association of Black Journalists, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and she’s received a James Aronson Award for Social Justice Journalism. McClain is a contributing writer at The Nation. She was a staff reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and has worked as a strategist with organizations including Color of Change and Drug Policy Alliance. Her book, We Live for the We: The Political Power of Black Motherhood, was published in 2019 by Bold Type Books and was shortlisted in 2020 for a Hurston/Wright Legacy Award. She was the Cincinnati public library’s Writer-in-Residence in 2020 and 2021. She is based in Ohio and speaks English.