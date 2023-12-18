Dear Readers,

It’s been a big year for YES! We published more than 300 stories online, four beautiful print magazines—“Growth,” “Thirst,” “Endings,” and “Elders”—and, thanks to the addition of YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali, stepped into broadcast media in a bold way, bringing YES!’s unique brand of solutions journalism to television and radio audiences nationwide. We reached millions of listeners through our ongoing partnership with Public News Service, and were proud to produce two grant-funded digital series: “Realizing Reparations,” with support from the Decolonizing Wealth Project, and “Redefining Prosperity,” with support from the Kendeda Fund. We welcomed dozens of new writers onto the pages of YES!, including the cohort of emergent strategists who are carrying forward the monthly “Murmurations” column originated by adrienne maree brown.

And, like so many of you, dear readers, we faced challenges this year. In addition to social, political, and environmental turmoil, we found ourselves in the midst of a media landscape that is increasingly hostile to independent news, during an economic recession that continues to impact individuals’ ability to donate to the causes and outlets they care about. And as always, YES! does not accept money from advertisers, governments, or corporations. As such, we underwent an organizational restructuring that required us to say goodbye to several of our colleagues. We are still recalibrating in the wake of that shift, but our commitment to you, and to the principles and mission that guide YES!, remains steadfast.

Among those core principles is an abiding commitment to community care—including for each other, as our Executive Editor Evette Dionne often reminds our team. That’s why the Editorial team will be taking time away from our computers for the final two weeks of the year. This means that we will publish our last piece of new content for the year on Dec. 21, 2023. We will return on Jan. 3, 2024, refreshed and ready to bring you a new year of hard-hitting, hopeful, inspiring, truth-telling content that helps create the blueprint to build a better world.

We remain grateful for your ongoing support, which allows us to seek out and produce stories about the innovative, impactful ways that people are finding solutions to our world’s biggest challenges. We consider it a privilege to help share these stories, and our solemn duty to elevate the voices of the people on the front lines of this kind of change. We could not do this work without your support—so if you feel inspired, and are able, we invite you to make a tax-deductible year-end gift to YES! All gifts made by Dec. 31, 2023, will be matched, doubling your impact.

We wish you and yours a safe, peaceful, and happy holiday season. And we look forward to celebrating a new year with you—one that we hope brings with it more peace, justice, and solidarity—for all of us who call this planet home.

With gratitude,

The YES! Editorial Team

